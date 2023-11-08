Vietnam sends over 132,000 laborers abroad in 10 months

(@FahadShabbir)

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Vietnam sent more than 132,000 laborers abroad in the first 10 months of 2023, surpassing the target set for the whole year by 20 percent, Vietnam news Agency reported Wednesday.

According to the Department of Overseas Labor under the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA), among those workers, 44,669 were female, accounting for nearly 30 percent.

Japan remained the top destination for Vietnamese guest workers.

About 21,100 Vietnamese laborers were sent abroad in October alone, according to statistics from enterprises.

Vietnam targeted sending 110,000 Vietnamese laborers abroad to work under contracts this year.

According to MOLISA, there are currently about 650,000 Vietnamese laborers working in 40 countries and regions around the world.