Open Menu

Vietnam Sends Over 132,000 Laborers Abroad In 10 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Vietnam sends over 132,000 laborers abroad in 10 months

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Vietnam sent more than 132,000 laborers abroad in the first 10 months of 2023, surpassing the target set for the whole year by 20 percent, Vietnam news Agency reported Wednesday.

According to the Department of Overseas Labor under the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA), among those workers, 44,669 were female, accounting for nearly 30 percent.

Japan remained the top destination for Vietnamese guest workers.

About 21,100 Vietnamese laborers were sent abroad in October alone, according to statistics from enterprises.

Vietnam targeted sending 110,000 Vietnamese laborers abroad to work under contracts this year.

According to MOLISA, there are currently about 650,000 Vietnamese laborers working in 40 countries and regions around the world.

Related Topics

World Japan Vietnam October From Top

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. The Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 40 England Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts p ..

Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts people-to-people contacts: Sola ..

13 hours ago
 SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadsh ..

SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadshow in UAE

13 hours ago
 'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwel ..

'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwell

13 hours ago
Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia brea ..

Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia break Afghanistan hearts

13 hours ago
 Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blam ..

Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blamed

13 hours ago
 MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: D ..

MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: Dr Sattar

13 hours ago
 Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

13 hours ago
 Gazans raise white flags to flee Israeli onslaught ..

Gazans raise white flags to flee Israeli onslaught on foot

13 hours ago
 Attaining proficiency at shooting must remain at h ..

Attaining proficiency at shooting must remain at heart of basic military trainin ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World