Vietnam Suspends Visa-Free Travel For Citizens Of Russia, Belarus, Japan - Ministry

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 01:31 PM

Vietnam has temporarily suspended visa-free travel for the citizens of Russia, Belarus and Japan as a measure to counter the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the decision would be in force beginning on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Vietnam has temporarily suspended visa-free travel for the citizens of Russia, Belarus and Japan as a measure to counter the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the decision would be in force beginning on Saturday.

"From 12:00, 21 March 2020, [Vietnam] temporarily suspended unilateral visa waiver for citizens of Belarus, Russia and Japan and holders of visa exemption certificate for people of Vietnamese origin and their family members," the ministry said in a press release, adding that diplomatic passport holders would still be able to enter Vietnam without a visa.

Earlier in March, Vietnam suspended visa-free travel for citizens of South Korea and nine European countries � Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark. Visitors from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states are still eligible for visa-free travel to Vietnam, but travelers are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Vietnam has so far confirmed 85 coronavirus cases in the country. Meanwhile, Japan has confirmed more than 900 cases, Russia � 199 cases, and Belarus � 51 cases.

