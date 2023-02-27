Vietnam targets 1-bln-USD annual revenue from coconut exports

Vietnam has targeted annual revenue of 1 billion U.S. dollars from exporting coconut products with more value-added semi-processed and processed coconuts, local newspaper Vietnam News reported Monday

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):Vietnam has targeted annual revenue of 1 billion U.S. dollars from exporting coconut products with more value-added semi-processed and processed coconuts, local newspaper Vietnam News reported Monday.

Vietnam earned 900 million U.S.

dollars from export of coconuts and other byproducts last year, becoming the fourth largest exporter in the Asia-Pacific region, the Vietnam Coconut Association said.

The local industry has developed about 200 coconut-based foods, Cao Ba Dang Khoa, the association's acting general secretary, said.

He added that besides traditional products, processing companies are tapping into export markets of other coconut-based products such as coconut shell and fiber, especially coconut woods which can offer huge potential for increasing export revenues.