Vietnam Targets 47-48 Bln USD Of Textiles, Garments Export In 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Vietnam's textile and garment sector has targeted an export turnover of 47-48 billion U.S. Dollars in 2025, said Vu Duc Giang, chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association on Tuesday.

He said the industry would likely gain a trade surplus of 19 billion dollars this year, up 6.93 percent from the previous year.

It was estimated that the textile and garment sector would earn 44 billion dollars from exports this year, up 11.23 percent year on year.

Its major export markets include the United States, Japan, the European Union, South Korea and China.

Meanwhile, the import turnover of the sector is expected to reach approximately 25 billion dollars, up 14.79 percent from the previous year, Vietnam news Agency cited the chairman.

