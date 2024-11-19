Vietnam Targets 47-48 Bln USD Of Textiles, Garments Export In 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM
HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Vietnam's textile and garment sector has targeted an export turnover of 47-48 billion U.S. Dollars in 2025, said Vu Duc Giang, chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association on Tuesday.
He said the industry would likely gain a trade surplus of 19 billion dollars this year, up 6.93 percent from the previous year.
It was estimated that the textile and garment sector would earn 44 billion dollars from exports this year, up 11.23 percent year on year.
Its major export markets include the United States, Japan, the European Union, South Korea and China.
Meanwhile, the import turnover of the sector is expected to reach approximately 25 billion dollars, up 14.79 percent from the previous year, Vietnam news Agency cited the chairman.
Recent Stories
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
More Stories From World
-
Three dead in S. Korea's Hyundai Motor plant accident3 minutes ago
-
Zimbabwe records 70 suspected cholera cases, one death amid new outbreak3 minutes ago
-
One in 8 public school students in New York City homeless last year: data3 minutes ago
-
Fijian students enjoy Chinese culture at Chinese embassy3 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister leads the Kingdom’s delegation at 2nd session of the G20 summit13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Zunaira catches spotlight as youngest COP29 delegate, demands youth's inclusion in climat ..13 minutes ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates the Prince of Monaco on National Day13 minutes ago
-
Chinese, Pakistani militaries to hold joint anti-terrorism exercise14 minutes ago
-
Philippines resumes accepting renewable energy contract applications14 minutes ago
-
5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Tonga24 minutes ago
-
KSrelief to hold 'International conference on Conjoined Twins24 minutes ago
-
Türkiye, Italy have common sensitivity toward Mediterranean: Italian senator34 minutes ago