Vietnam To Develop 50,000-strong Workforce For Semiconductor Sector
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 12:50 PM
HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Vietnam has been working on a plan to build a 50,000-strong workforce for the development of its semiconductor industry until 2030, Vietnam news reported Wednesday, citing the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
According to the National Innovation Center, the plan's key objective is to supply sufficient skilled labor for the domestic semiconductor industry, and potentially export labor to other markets.
The newspaper cited Vu Quoc Huy, the center's director, as saying that companies such as Viettel High Tech and FPT Semiconductor have around 200 employees.
According to the ministry, there are sufficient resources in the Southeast Asian country to train about 50,000 engineers for the industry by 2030.
A market research report by Technavio has predicted that the Vietnamese semiconductor market may expand about 6.5 percent each year in the 2021-2025 period. However, human resource shortage has been the greatest challenge for the industry in Vietnam.
Recent Stories
Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC
US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024
Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000
Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group
Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban
326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister
Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage
Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation
PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confrontation: Dr. Musadik
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand tourism shows continued recovery57 seconds ago
-
ChiNext Index higher at midday Wednesday1 minute ago
-
Rahm says golf rankings not a 'good system' after LIV pulls out1 minute ago
-
Hong Kong Hang Seng Tech Index rises over 3 pct1 minute ago
-
S. Korea's imported car sale falls in February11 minutes ago
-
El Nino costs Philippine agriculture up to 18.9 mln USD11 minutes ago
-
Requests for gov't help due to financial stress in Japan hit decade high in 202311 minutes ago
-
New Zealand's environmental taxes up 14 pct11 minutes ago
-
Across China: China's "porcelain capital" attracts migratory foreign designers21 minutes ago
-
Murphy scores 10 threes as surging Pelicans manhandle Raptors21 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index inches down at close31 minutes ago
-
ASEAN, Australia call for 'immediate and durable' ceasefire in Gaza51 minutes ago