Vietnam to develop 50,000-strong workforce for semiconductor sector

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Vietnam has been working on a plan to build a 50,000-strong workforce for the development of its semiconductor industry until 2030, Vietnam news reported Wednesday, citing the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

According to the National Innovation Center, the plan's key objective is to supply sufficient skilled labor for the domestic semiconductor industry, and potentially export labor to other markets.

The newspaper cited Vu Quoc Huy, the center's director, as saying that companies such as Viettel High Tech and FPT Semiconductor have around 200 employees.

According to the ministry, there are sufficient resources in the Southeast Asian country to train about 50,000 engineers for the industry by 2030.

A market research report by Technavio has predicted that the Vietnamese semiconductor market may expand about 6.5 percent each year in the 2021-2025 period. However, human resource shortage has been the greatest challenge for the industry in Vietnam.