Vietnam to disallow large gatherings during upcoming holidays

HANOI, Dec. 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) --:Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested localities not to hold activities with large gatherings, especially during the New Year and its traditional Lunar New Year festivals amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinh made the order at a recent teleconference while asking for more drastic actions to prevent and control the pandemic nationwide, the Vietnamese Government Office said in a notice issued late Wednesday.

In recent days, the number of new infections and deaths from the pandemic has been increasing in many localities, mainly due to the resumption of socio-economic activities, fast transmission of the Delta variant, and people's negligence, read the notice.

Chinh asked authorities to closely follow the situation, to early detect new variants appearing in Vietnam and increase screening tests for high-risk areas with special attention to big cities and industrial zones.