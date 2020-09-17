UrduPoint.com
Vietnam To Evacuate 1.1Mln People Ahead Of Approaching Storm - Gov't

Thu 17th September 2020

Vietnam to Evacuate 1.1Mln People Ahead of Approaching Storm - Gov't

Vietnam authorities are planning to evacuate 1.1 million people from the impact area of the Noul tropical storm, which is moving from the South China Sea, the government said on Thursday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Vietnam authorities are planning to evacuate 1.1 million people from the impact area of the Noul tropical storm, which is moving from the South China Sea, the government said on Thursday.

The storm, which originated approximately 370-500 miles off the Vietnamese shore, is slowly turning into a hurricane with 75 miles per hour in the center. It is approaching the country and is projected to make landfall on Friday morning. Earlier in the day, the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control held a meeting, where the figure was mentioned.

"Central localities from Quang Binh to Da Nang drew plans to evacuate 1.1 million people as storm Noul is to hit the central coast on Friday morning," the Vietnamese government said in its online newspaper.

According to the government, the country's border defense force is cooperating with the authorities of the provinces of Quang Binh, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh and Khanh Hoa in instructing fishing boats to take shelter for the storm.

From July to late November, Vietnam experiences typhoon seasons that cause considerable damage every year.

