UrduPoint.com

Vietnam To Free 3,000 Prisoners In Independence Amnesty

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 12:55 PM

Vietnam to free 3,000 prisoners in independence amnesty

Vietnam on Tuesday announced an amnesty for more than 3,000 prisoners ahead of the country's independence anniversary

Hanoi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Vietnam on Tuesday announced an amnesty for more than 3,000 prisoners ahead of the country's independence anniversary.

Prisoners jailed for corruption, drugs and other criminal offences are among those eligible for an early release, and the list includes 21 foreigners, according to deputy minister of public security Le Quoc Hung.

Hung refused to say how many political prisoners would be freed, insisting "there are no prisoners on political charges in Vietnam".

Human Rights Watch says more than 130 political prisoners are behind bars in communist Vietnam, as of May this year, and the country has a reputation for levelling harsh punishments against government critics and dissidents.

In recent years the hardline administration has tried to stamp out dissent and arrest critics, especially those posting on social media platforms.

The country bans all independent media outlets, and is ranked 175th out of 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders 2020 press freedom index.

The president's office said this was the first amnesty in four years, and inmates will be released from Wednesday.

According to the public security ministry, Vietnam has more than 100,000 prisoners behind bars.

Related Topics

Corruption Drugs Social Media Independence Vietnam May Criminals 2020 Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Offshore Exploration Block awarded to co ..

Abu Dhabi Offshore Exploration Block awarded to consortium led by Pakistan Petro ..

5 minutes ago
 Empower to supply Meydan master community with 382 ..

Empower to supply Meydan master community with 382,000 RT District Cooling energ ..

6 minutes ago
 'I'm not done': Armless archer Stutzman vows to be ..

'I'm not done': Armless archer Stutzman vows to be back for Paris 2024

2 minutes ago
 Vietnam to free 3,000 prisoners in indepedence amn ..

Vietnam to free 3,000 prisoners in indepedence amnesty

2 minutes ago
 European equities waver at open

European equities waver at open

2 minutes ago
 Taliban celebrate defeating the United States

Taliban celebrate defeating the United States

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.