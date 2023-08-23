Vietnam to increase number of trained workers in agriculture

Vietnam aims to increase the number of skilled agriculture workers in its Mekong Delta region by 1.6 million by 2030 to improve productivity and adapt to climate change, local media reported on Wednesday

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Vietnam aims to increase the number of skilled agriculture workers in its Mekong Delta region by 1.6 million by 2030 to improve productivity and adapt to climate change, local media reported on Wednesday.

Vocational training will be provided for agricultural and rural workers; officials and employees working in enterprises, cooperatives and agricultural farms; as well as vocational schools and employment service units across the Mekong Delta region, known as the country's largest rice producer, local newspaper Vietnam news reported.

This project aims to help the region meet the needs of labor markets and improve productivity and income for agricultural workers, the newspaper cited the Department of Cooperatives and Rural Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Relevant authorities will coordinate with localities to develop curricula, textbooks, learning materials and a list of training services for agricultural and rural occupations changing. Vocational training schools will diversify forms of teaching, apply information technology to improve the professional capacity of rural workers, the newspaper reported.

Farmers in the Mekong Delta contribute more than 50 percent of the country's rice production and 90 percent of rice exports, according to a report by Vietnam News Agency.