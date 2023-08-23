Open Menu

Vietnam To Increase Number Of Trained Workers In Agriculture

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Vietnam to increase number of trained workers in agriculture

Vietnam aims to increase the number of skilled agriculture workers in its Mekong Delta region by 1.6 million by 2030 to improve productivity and adapt to climate change, local media reported on Wednesday

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Vietnam aims to increase the number of skilled agriculture workers in its Mekong Delta region by 1.6 million by 2030 to improve productivity and adapt to climate change, local media reported on Wednesday.

Vocational training will be provided for agricultural and rural workers; officials and employees working in enterprises, cooperatives and agricultural farms; as well as vocational schools and employment service units across the Mekong Delta region, known as the country's largest rice producer, local newspaper Vietnam news reported.

This project aims to help the region meet the needs of labor markets and improve productivity and income for agricultural workers, the newspaper cited the Department of Cooperatives and Rural Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Relevant authorities will coordinate with localities to develop curricula, textbooks, learning materials and a list of training services for agricultural and rural occupations changing. Vocational training schools will diversify forms of teaching, apply information technology to improve the professional capacity of rural workers, the newspaper reported.

Farmers in the Mekong Delta contribute more than 50 percent of the country's rice production and 90 percent of rice exports, according to a report by Vietnam News Agency.

Related Topics

Technology Exports Agriculture Vietnam Market Media Million Employment

Recent Stories

HKSTP CEO reveals plans to expand operations to co ..

HKSTP CEO reveals plans to expand operations to cover UAE, Middle East

17 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran bilateral trade, culture will create revo ..

Pak-Iran bilateral trade, culture will create revolutionary changes in the regio ..

18 minutes ago
 Terrorists & affiliates to be hunted down till the ..

Terrorists & affiliates to be hunted down till their surrender to State: COAS

34 minutes ago
 08 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

08 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

34 minutes ago
 DC visits flood affected areas to monitor situatio ..

DC visits flood affected areas to monitor situation

34 minutes ago
 Two robbers held

Two robbers held

34 minutes ago
IIU establishes international office for foreign f ..

IIU establishes international office for foreign faculty members, students

36 minutes ago
 Three notorious dacoit gangs busted, 13 arrested

Three notorious dacoit gangs busted, 13 arrested

36 minutes ago
 New Thai PM takes office, vows four years of chang ..

New Thai PM takes office, vows four years of change

42 minutes ago
 Mobile phone lifter busted

Mobile phone lifter busted

42 minutes ago
 23 flood relief camps set up in Bahawalpur

23 flood relief camps set up in Bahawalpur

42 minutes ago
 Security forces kill active terrorist in Ladha fir ..

Security forces kill active terrorist in Ladha fire exchange

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World