UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam To Register Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V For Emergency Use - State Media

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 12:00 PM

Vietnam to Register Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V for Emergency Use - State Media

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Vietnam plans to approve the emergency use of Sputnik V, a Russian vaccine against COVID-19, the Vietnamese state news agency VNA reported on Friday, citing the country's health ministry.

According to the VNA, the ministry's advisory committee on the registration of medicines has recommended approving Sputnik V for emergency use in Vietnam. At the same time, the committee also recommended approving the emergency use of a vaccine developed by US company Moderna. Such recommendations are required for the registration of vaccines in the country.

Moreover, Vietnamese Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long on Friday confirmed plans to import COVID-19 vaccines from Russia.

Vietnamese authorities aim to vaccinate the majority of the population against COVID-19 in 2021 and expect the arrival of over 1.3 million vaccine doses as early as in the first quarter of the year.

The country has already approved AstaZeneca's vaccine for emergency use.

Vietnam has so far confirmed over 2,400 COVID-19 cases, including more than 1,800 recoveries and 35 related fatalities.

Related Topics

Import Russia Company Same Vietnam From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

21 minutes ago

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

40 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

12 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.