Vietnam To Resume Int'l Commercial Flights From January 2022

The Vietnamese government has approved the resumption of regular commercial flights between Vietnam and international destinations which are highly safe from COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2022

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :The Vietnamese government has approved the resumption of regular commercial flights between Vietnam and international destinations which are highly safe from COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2022.

According to the latest notice by the Vietnamese government office, the destinations included those in China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Laos, Cambodia and the United States, Vietnam news Agency reported Saturday.

The move is to restore international passenger transport, speed up economic and tourism recovery and enable overseas Vietnamese to return to their homeland for the upcoming Lunar New Year, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh said in the government directive.

While the resumption of international flights is necessary, effective pandemic control must also be ensured, Minh said, urging relevant authorities and aviation businesses to work actively to realize the approved plan and make recommendations for adjustments in accordance with the actual situation.

Vietnam closed its border and grounded all international flights in March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only allowing entry for Vietnamese repatriates, foreign experts and highly-skilled workers with certain quarantine requirements.

