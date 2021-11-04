UrduPoint.com

Vietnam To Work With Iran To Resolve Issue With Seized Oil Tanker - Reports

Vietnam will work with Iran to resolve the situation with the seized Vietnamese tanker while safeguarding the rights and interests of its crew members, Viet Nam News reported on Thursday, citing deputy spokesperson of the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry, Pham Thu Hang

On Wednesday, reports emerged that on October 24 the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps hijacked the Vietnam-flagged tanker MV Southys at gunpoint. The ship was reportedly off the coast of the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas in the Gulf of Oman when the incident occurred.

Hang said that after learning about the incident, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs contacted the Iranian embassy in Hanoi and the Vietnamese embassy in Tehran to clarity the information and address the issue as soon as possible.

Hang added that the ministry also asked the Ministry of Transport to ensure that the detained Vietnamese workers are well taken care of.

The spokesperson also cited the captain of the MV Southys as saying that all 26 crew members were in normal health and were treated well.

