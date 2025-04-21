Vietnam Tycoon's Jail Term Cut To 30 Years In $17-bn Money Laundering Case
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 08:06 PM
Ho Chi Minh City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A Vietnamese property tycoon who was jailed for life in a $17-billion money laundering case had her sentence cut to 30 years on appeal on Monday after she claimed what happened was "an accident".
Property developer Truong My Lan had already lost a challenge against the death penalty in a separate case in which she was found guilty in April last year of stealing money from Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) and fraud amounting to $27 billion.
The appeal court ruled there was no basis to reduce her sentence but said she could still escape the death penalty if she returned three-quarters of the stolen assets.
Four months later, an appeal court in Ho Chi Minh City ruled on Monday that a life sentence she was handed for three crimes during a second trial in October would be reduced to 30 years.
