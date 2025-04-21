Open Menu

Vietnam Tycoon's Jail Term Cut To 30 Years In $17-bn Money Laundering Case

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 08:06 PM

Vietnam tycoon's jail term cut to 30 years in $17-bn money laundering case

A Vietnamese property tycoon who was jailed for life in a $17-billion money laundering case had her sentence cut to 30 years on appeal on Monday after she claimed what happened was "an accident"

Ho Chi Minh City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A Vietnamese property tycoon who was jailed for life in a $17-billion money laundering case had her sentence cut to 30 years on appeal on Monday after she claimed what happened was "an accident".

Property developer Truong My Lan had already lost a challenge against the death penalty in a separate case in which she was found guilty in April last year of stealing money from Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) and fraud amounting to $27 billion.

The appeal court ruled there was no basis to reduce her sentence but said she could still escape the death penalty if she returned three-quarters of the stolen assets.

Four months later, an appeal court in Ho Chi Minh City ruled on Monday that a life sentence she was handed for three crimes during a second trial in October would be reduced to 30 years.

Recent Stories

KP marks World TB Day with renewed commitment to e ..

KP marks World TB Day with renewed commitment to eliminate Tuberculosis

2 minutes ago
 Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan calls on Education ministe ..

Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan calls on Education minister

2 minutes ago
 Seminar on PM’s youth programme held

Seminar on PM’s youth programme held

21 minutes ago
 Need to make Islamabad climate-resilient amid extr ..

Need to make Islamabad climate-resilient amid extreme weather patterns

21 minutes ago
 Prominent Pakistani scientist Prof. Dr. M. Raza Sh ..

Prominent Pakistani scientist Prof. Dr. M. Raza Shah receives Hajra Biloo Gold M ..

21 minutes ago
 CM announces Rs110bn relief package for wheat farm ..

CM announces Rs110bn relief package for wheat farmers

24 minutes ago
KCCI, PBC Dubai sign MoU to strengthen bilateral t ..

KCCI, PBC Dubai sign MoU to strengthen bilateral trade, investment cooperation

24 minutes ago
 'Dhee Rani Programme' Phase-II, 97 coupled got mar ..

'Dhee Rani Programme' Phase-II, 97 coupled got married in mass ceremony

24 minutes ago
 Rs1.65bn relief provided to banking consumers in 2 ..

Rs1.65bn relief provided to banking consumers in 2024: Banking Ombudsman

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs on cultural cooperation, j ..

Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs on cultural cooperation, joint body on consular affairs

10 minutes ago
 OIC to play effective role in resolving Kashmir, P ..

OIC to play effective role in resolving Kashmir, Palestinian issues: AJK Preside ..

10 minutes ago
 PSX witnessed bullish trend, gains 1,067 points

PSX witnessed bullish trend, gains 1,067 points

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World