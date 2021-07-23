BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Vietnam and the United Kingdom have agreed to continue the military cooperation based on existing bilateral mechanisms, the Vietnamese government said on Thursday.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace paid an official visit to Hanoi on Thursday where he held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, Phan Van Giang.

"Viet Nam and the United Kingdom have agreed to promote defense cooperation in the upcoming time with a focus on maintaining current cooperative mechanisms, particularly the Defense Policy Dialogue at the Deputy Ministerial level and the Defense Cooperation Working Group," the government said on its news portal.

Wallace was cited as saying that London shares Vietnam's stance on settling territorial disputes in the South China Sea, reiterating the importance of freedom of navigation and aviation and advocating the respect for the rule of law and peaceful resolution of disputes, based on international laws, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.