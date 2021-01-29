UrduPoint.com
Vietnam Witnesses Surge In COVID-19 Cases, Prepares To Launch Mass Testing Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 08:43 PM

Vietnam Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases, Prepares to Launch Mass Testing Campaign

Vietnam continues to register dozens of new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases after nearly two months of zero community infections, the government portal, VGP, reported on Friday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Vietnam continues to register dozens of new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases after nearly two months of zero community infections, the government portal, VGP, reported on Friday, adding that the authorities were preparing to launch a mass testing campaign in the hardest-hit areas after reporting 53 new infections.

On Thursday, Vietnam registered its first 84 cases after a long epidemiological pause.

All new cases of COVID-19 are associated with two clusters in the provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh, where the first local infections in the country were detected the day before, according to the VGP.

Vietnam's National Committee for the Prevention and Control of the Spread of COVID-19 said it would soon start mass testings in both newly-emerged clusters.

The portal also predicted, citing authorities, that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country could exceed 30,000.

The first two locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Vietnam were confirmed during an epidemiological investigation after the Japanese authorities announced that a Vietnamese citizen who entered the country on Tuesday tested positive for the virus.

To date, Vietnam has confirmed 1,704 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 35.

