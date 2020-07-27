UrduPoint.com
Vietnamese Authorities To Evacuate 80,000 Tourists From Da Nang Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The Vietnamese authorities have begun evacuating roughly 80,000 tourists from Da Nang after at least three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the city over recent days, the country's government said on Monday.

The first locally transmitted case of the coronavirus disease for more than three months in Vietnam was registered in Da Nang on Saturday. The 57-year-old resident had not left the city over the past month and more than 100 people linked to the individual were quarantined and returned negative tests for COVID-19. However, more new cases were identified on Sunday, prompting authorities to impose a lockdown.

"It needs at least four days to evacuate about 80,000 tourists from the central city of Da Nang after three city's residents tested positive for Covid-19 over the past weekend," the Vietnamese government said in a press release published on its official website.

Vietnamese carriers will conduct roughly 100 flights a day to 11 domestic destinations in order to evacuate all of the tourists. Since Saturday, the local authorities in Da Nang have enforced strict quarantine measures, banning gatherings of more than 30 people. Further testing is underway to identify further cases of the disease.

As of Sunday evening, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health has registered 420 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak. Public health authorities in the country have so far confirmed no deaths from the disease.

