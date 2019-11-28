UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnamese Court Sentences 11 People To Death For Drug Trafficking - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 10:52 PM

Vietnamese Court Sentences 11 People to Death for Drug Trafficking - Reports

A court in Vietnam's northern Lang Son province sentenced 11 people to death for smuggling over 560 kilograms (1,235 pounds) of heroin to China, Vietnamese newspaper reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) A court in Vietnam's northern Lang Son province sentenced 11 people to death for smuggling over 560 kilograms (1,235 Pounds) of heroin to China, Vietnamese newspaper reported on Thursday.

The group had been trafficking drugs across the border from 2016 to 2018, according to VnExpress online newspaper.

Another member of the group was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The sentences to members of the smuggling group became the severest ones over the past years, the media said.

The group was uncovered through the joint efforts of the Vietnamese and Chinese authorities.

Related Topics

Drugs China Lang Son Vietnam Border 2016 2018 Media From Court

Recent Stories

Sports festival of Punjab Motorway police conclude ..

14 minutes ago

Russia Detains Another Suspect in Moscow July Rall ..

4 minutes ago

3rd aesthetic surgery workshop from Dec 26

4 minutes ago

Top Turkish Diplomat Accuses France's Macron of Su ..

4 minutes ago

Undemocratic elements try to create undue hype on ..

4 minutes ago

General Bajwa is an honest and upright person, who ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.