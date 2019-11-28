Vietnamese Court Sentences 11 People to Death for Drug Trafficking - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) A court in Vietnam 's northern Lang Son province sentenced 11 people to death for smuggling over 560 kilograms (1,235 Pounds ) of heroin to China , Vietnamese newspaper reported on Thursday.

The group had been trafficking drugs across the border from 2016 to 2018, according to VnExpress online newspaper.

Another member of the group was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The sentences to members of the smuggling group became the severest ones over the past years, the media said.

The group was uncovered through the joint efforts of the Vietnamese and Chinese authorities.