Vietnamese employees tend to seek new job opportunities: report

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) More Vietnamese employees are exploring new career prospects with about 35 percent of the workers seeking a new job right now, according to the Michael Page Vietnam Talent Trends 2023 report titled "The Invisible Revolution."

The report revealed that an astonishing nine in 10 Vietnamese who started a new job last year are open to new opportunities.

About 21 percent of Vietnamese workers are planning to start a job hunt in the next six months. One in two employees have changed roles since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

This unprecedented trend unveils a dynamic job market marked by increased fluidity and the willingness of individuals to explore new career opportunities, Vietnam news reported Thursday.

May Wah Chan, Regional Director of Michael Page Vietnam said, "95 percent of all employees in Vietnam are open to considering new opportunities."

"Even generally happy employees will explore new career prospects. Vietnamese employees are now seeking a more comprehensive package - attractive salaries, flexibility, career growth, frequent recognition, and a work culture that aligns with their values in a range of areas, including sustainability, diversity, equity, and inclusion," she said.