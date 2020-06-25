UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnamese Family Held After Speading News Of Deadly Land Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 07:32 PM

Vietnamese family held after speading news of deadly land dispute

Four members of a Vietnamese family who spread news online about a deadly land dispute have been arrested, authorities said Thursday, as the communist government cracks down on dissent ahead of its party congress

Hanoi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Four members of a Vietnamese family who spread news online about a deadly land dispute have been arrested, authorities said Thursday, as the communist government cracks down on dissent ahead of its party congress.

Vietnam's authoritarian rulers typically move swiftly to muzzle critics and dissidents posting online, and the run-up to a leadership transition in January poses an especially tense period for the paranoid state.

The arrest of the four family members comes months after a violent dispute in a village near Hanoi, where residents had been resisting the military's attempts to build an airport on their land.

Can Thi Theu -- who has already served two prison sentences -- and her family are believed to have been the first to spread news of the clash in January, in which three policemen and a villager were killed.

Theu, two sons in their 30s, and another relative were arrested on Wednesday, the ministry of public security said, on the charge of "making, hoarding and disseminating propaganda" against the state.

The family could not immediately be reached for comment.

Related Topics

Hanoi January Congress Family Government Airport

Recent Stories

MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

51 minutes ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

2 hours ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

2 hours ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

2 hours ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.