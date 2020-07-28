MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) All domestic passenger flights to and from the Vietnamese city of Da Nang have been canceled for two weeks from Tuesday as the authorities tackle an outbreak of COVID-19 that has seen at least 15 positive tests registered over recent days, the government's official online newspaper reports.

The Ministry of Transport issued the ban, which began at 00:00 on Tuesday (17:00 GMT on Monday) and will last for 15 days. The suspension of passenger air travel also affects repatriation flights to evacuate the roughly 80,000 tourists who were based in the coastal city at the time of the outbreak.

All road connections into Da Nang have also been restricted, although exceptions will be made for vehicles delivering food, and the transportation of workers, patients, and experts.

The outbreak in Da Nang, which is the first instance of local transmission to be detected in more than 100 days in Vietnam, has been linked to three hospitals that have subsequently been placed in lockdown.

Gatherings of more than two people have been banned outside offices, schools, hospitals, and public places, the government news portal said.

On Monday, Health Ministry experts said that genome analysis had shown that the outbreak identified in Da Nang is a new type of COVID-19, which is more infectious. The government said on Monday that two patients in the city who tested positive over the past weekend were requiring the use of a ventilator.

Vietnam has now confirmed 431 cases of the coronavirus disease since the start of the outbreak. The country has yet to confirm a single death from the disease during the global pandemic.