Vietnamese Parliament Approves Nguyen Xuan Phuc As President Until 2026

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The Vietnamese parliament unanimously approved Nguyen Xuan Phuc as the state president for the 2021-2026 tenure, the Vietnamese government said on Monday.

"All 483 legislators present at a working session unanimously elected Nguyen to the position of the Head of the State on Monday morning," the government statement read.

In his inaugural address, Nguyen vowed to stay loyal to the people, constitution and the party and to do his best to promote sustainable development, cultural and historical values and traditions of the country.

Nguyen, aged 67, held the prime minister office from 2016-2021. The Vietnamese GDP increased by 1.4% over this period, bringing the country to 40 biggest economies in the world.

Nguyen, who has background in economy and administrative management, previously served as provincial governor and deputy prime minister from 2011-2016. He joined the Communist Party of Vietnam in 1983 and became a member of the Politburo of the party in 2011.