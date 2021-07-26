UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnamese Parliament Approves Nguyen Xuan Phuc As President Until 2026

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

Vietnamese Parliament Approves Nguyen Xuan Phuc As President Until 2026

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The Vietnamese parliament unanimously approved Nguyen Xuan Phuc as the state president for the 2021-2026 tenure, the Vietnamese government said on Monday.

"All 483 legislators present at a working session unanimously elected Nguyen to the position of the Head of the State on Monday morning," the government statement read.

In his inaugural address, Nguyen vowed to stay loyal to the people, constitution and the party and to do his best to promote sustainable development, cultural and historical values and traditions of the country.

Nguyen, aged 67, held the prime minister office from 2016-2021. The Vietnamese GDP increased by 1.4% over this period, bringing the country to 40 biggest economies in the world.

Nguyen, who has background in economy and administrative management, previously served as provincial governor and deputy prime minister from 2011-2016. He joined the Communist Party of Vietnam in 1983 and became a member of the Politburo of the party in 2011.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Governor Parliament Vietnam All From Government Best

Recent Stories

PTI wins AJK legislative assembly election

13 minutes ago

Israeli foreign minister to visit Morocco next mon ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Press: Arab youth are early stars of the Tokyo ..

2 hours ago

India reports 39,361 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 26 July 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.