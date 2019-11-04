Vietnamese Police Detain Eight Suspects in UK Human Smuggling Case - Reports

Vietnamese police have arrested eight more people on suspicion of illegal smuggling of people in the wake of the UK truck tragedy, local media reported Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Vietnamese police have arrested eight more people on suspicion of illegal smuggling of people in the wake of the UK truck tragedy, local media reported Monday.

In late October, a truck container with 39 dead bodies was found in UK southeastern Essex county. Police initially believed that the deceased were Chinese citizens but a number of Vietnamese families have since expressed concern that their relatives may be among the dead. Five suspects, including the truck driver, were detained, and three of them were later released on bail. The UK police later confirmed that the dead migrants were nationals of Vietnam.

According to the Vietnamese online newspaper VnExpress, eight individuals suspected of organizing a network to smuggle undocumented migrants were detained on November 3 in Nghe An province.

At least 21 residents of this region reportedly disappeared in the United Kingdom after leaving the country between April and August. Provincial authorities are collecting DNA samples from relatives of the missing people to identify the victims of the tragedy in Essex.

Last week, Vietnamese police arrested four people as part of the investigation into the events in Essex.

According to the Essex police department, Ronan and Christopher Hughes from Northern Ireland are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking in connection with the tragedy.