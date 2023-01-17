Vietnamese President Phuc Voluntarily Resigns - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The Central Committee of the ruling party of Vietnam has agreed to accept the voluntary resignation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the Vietnamese VnExpress news outlet reported on Tuesday, citing a statement from the committee.

Phuc was reportedly responsible for the violations of several of his ministers that entailed serious consequences, according to the news outlet. All the responsible officials that were involved in the misconduct cases resigned, after which Phuc also decided to resign and retire.