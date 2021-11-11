Vietnamese President Urges Asia-Pacific Countries to Solve Climate Change Problem Jointly

Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged the countries of the Asia-Pacific Region (APR) on Thursday to solve the problems related to climate change together

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged the countries of the Asia-Pacific Region (APR) on Thursday to solve the problems related to climate change together.

"Time is not on our side, since these (climate) challenges are getting tougher with each passing day. Therefore, we must work closely together to overcome these difficulties," the president said at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit 2021.

Nguyen Xuan Phuc stressed that APEC leaders would implement new, more concentrated and coordinated efforts to achieve the goals set out in the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040.

"I am confident that with our unity and determination, we will overcome all challenges and together ensure peace, prosperity and sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific region," the president said.

In addition, he noted that at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, Vietnam announced its firm intention to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 and increase its share of energy obtained from renewable sources to 30%. The president also informed the participants of the Summit that Hanoi adheres to a green economy policy focused on the people's needs.

APEC's two-day annual meeting of economic leaders is held online from November 11-12. This year, the summit is chaired by New Zealand. The first day of the meeting is dedicated to a business forum with the participation of leaders of the APEC member states, the heads of large business associations and leading experts of the APR. On the second day, an informal meeting of leaders of APEC member states will take place.