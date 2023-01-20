UrduPoint.com

Vietnamese President's Resignation Due To Family's Ties To Corruption - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Vietnamese President's Resignation Due to Family's Ties to Corruption - Reports

Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who resigned as Vietnam's president earlier this week, had to do so due to the alleged involvement of his wife, Tran Thi Nguyet Thu, and other family members in a $170 million COVID-19 corruption scheme, Channel News Asia reported on Friday, citing an expert in regional studies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who resigned as Vietnam's president earlier this week, had to do so due to the alleged involvement of his wife, Tran Thi Nguyet Thu, and other family members in a $170 million COVID-19 corruption scheme, Channel news Asia reported on Friday, citing an expert in regional studies.

Phuc resigned on Tuesday against the backdrop of a scandal around a controversial 2020 government contract with a private company hired to produce and distribute affordable COVID-19 test kits. Investigators found that the firm had sold millions of fake testing kits to local centers at inflated prices, a scheme which they believe was only possible if facilitated by officials through bribery.

"I think the main reason is that his wife and some of his family members are allegedly involved in some of the corruption scandals," Le Hong Hiep, senior fellow and coordinator of the Vietnam Studies Program at the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute, told the broadcaster.

The Communist Party did not mention Phuc's wife or family in its statements on his resignation, as it wanted to protect the party's reputation and "save face" for the former president, the expert believes.

"They don't want the public to believe or to think that even the top leaders of the party are corrupt," Le added.

The testing kit scheme has already been dubbed the largest corruption scandal in Vietnam's history. Health and science ministers as well as several other officials have been arrested and are facing criminal charges.

Related Topics

Corruption Scandal Company Wife Vietnam Criminals 2020 Family Government Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

Tourists advised to be extra cautious during snowy ..

Tourists advised to be extra cautious during snowy area's visit

1 second ago
 Court postpones indictment of Gill till Feb 2

Court postpones indictment of Gill till Feb 2

2 seconds ago
 Brazilian Police Launch Operation to Find Supporte ..

Brazilian Police Launch Operation to Find Supporters of Pro-Bolsonaro Riots

3 seconds ago
 French government flags softer pensions stance aft ..

French government flags softer pensions stance after protests

5 seconds ago
 IAEA Experts Complete Second Inspection of Fukushi ..

IAEA Experts Complete Second Inspection of Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant

4 minutes ago
 UK's Chinooks to Fly Training Missions Over Estoni ..

UK's Chinooks to Fly Training Missions Over Estonia Until End of February - Defe ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.