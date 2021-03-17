The Vietnamese prime minister, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ordered the government to consider issuing vaccination passports and resuming international flights, the government's online newspaper said on Wednesday

"Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged relevant ministries and agencies to consider gradual resumption of international flights and stay prepared for the application of 'vaccination passports,'" the report said.

The prime minister also said that the fight against COVID-19 had not finished yet, calling the health ministry to provide medical workers with safe vaccination against the virus.

He set a goal to develop Vietnam's own vaccines no later than 2022.

The head of government also ordered to work out a new package of measures for supporting citizens and companies most affected by the pandemic, especially those who work in tourism.

According to the Vietnamese Health Ministry, the country registered 2,560 cases of COVID-19, 2,158 people have recovered and 35 people died of the disease.