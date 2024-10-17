Open Menu

Vietnamese Property Tycoon Found Guilty In Second Fraud Case

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Vietnamese property tycoon found guilty in second fraud case

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Vietnamese property tycoon Truong My Lan, already facing a death sentence, has been found guilty in a second fraud case, according to a report from 24h.com.vn.

The People’s Court in Ho Chi Minh City convicted Lan and several accomplices on charges of money laundering, illegally transporting Currency across borders, and fraudulently appropriating wealth.

Lan’s latest conviction follows her sentencing in April, when she was condemned to death in Vietnam’s largest-ever financial fraud case involving $12.5 billion. The court has not yet announced the sentence for the latest case.

