Vietnamese Property Tycoon Found Guilty In Second Fraud Case
Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Vietnamese property tycoon Truong My Lan, already facing a death sentence, has been found guilty in a second fraud case, according to a report from 24h.com.vn.
The People’s Court in Ho Chi Minh City convicted Lan and several accomplices on charges of money laundering, illegally transporting Currency across borders, and fraudulently appropriating wealth.
Lan’s latest conviction follows her sentencing in April, when she was condemned to death in Vietnam’s largest-ever financial fraud case involving $12.5 billion. The court has not yet announced the sentence for the latest case.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..
Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed
Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..
Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17
Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..
Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs
CPEC-II, to bring economic prosperity for people of Pakistan: Federal Minister f ..
Police amendment bill 2024 presented in KP Assembly
More Stories From World
-
NATO to weigh Zelensky plan in US vote's shadow34 seconds ago
-
Mexico's ex-security chief sentenced to over 38 years in US prison31 minutes ago
-
China's underground lab seeks answer to deep scientific riddle41 minutes ago
-
China to boost credit for property market, renovate 1 mn homes51 minutes ago
-
Verstappen eyes ending winless streak in Texas1 hour ago
-
Texas poised to execute autistic man for 'shaken baby' death1 hour ago
-
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede humanitarian aid2 hours ago
-
How Indigenous guards saved a Colombian lake from overtourism2 hours ago
-
Malinin, Sakamoto headline pre-Winter Olympics figure skating season2 hours ago
-
Mexico's ex-security chief sentenced to over 38 years in US prison2 hours ago
-
Tuchel targets World Cup glory as England manager2 hours ago
-
King Charles heads to Australia, a nation shrugs2 hours ago