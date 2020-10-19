Vietnamese Rescuers Recover Bodies of All 22 Soldiers Killed in Sunday Landslide - Reports

The bodies of all 22 soldiers killed by a landslide in Vietnam's central province Quang Tri have been found, the local VN Express newspaper said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The bodies of all 22 soldiers killed by a landslide in Vietnam's central province Quang Tri have been found, the local VN Express newspaper said on Monday.

The landslide hit the barracks of a unit of Vietnam's 4th Military Region in the early hours of Sunday.

Rescuers had trouble reaching the area, which became nearly completely inaccessible after the disaster.

On Monday, the last body was found at 2:30 p.m. local time (10:30 GMT).

Last week, 13 rescue workers died trying to reach a group of 30 employees of a hydropower plant buried under another landslide in the neighboring province of Thua Thien Hue.

Parts of central Vietnam have been suffering heavy rains, floods and landslides for the last two weeks. Authorities warned that river levels in the country had reached their highest levels in more than 20 years.