Vietnamese Tourist Hotspot Nha Trang Adjusting Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

NHA TRANG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Tourist attractions in the popular Vietnamese resort of Nha Trang have begun to shut down or implement precautionary measures as the number of people infected with the new coronavirus continues to grow, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

As of Friday, Vietnam's Health Ministry has confirmed 12 infection cases.

The Po Nagar Temple, a symbol of the region, has been closed to visitors. The nearby Vinpearl Amusement Park is still operating but has been outfitted with signs urging visitors to wear masks and to practice basic hygiene to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Face masks have become a common sight in Nha Trang among locals and visitors alike, according to the correspondent.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already left 638 people dead and over 31,000 infected. Last week, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.