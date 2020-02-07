UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnamese Tourist Hotspot Nha Trang Adjusting Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:30 PM

Vietnamese Tourist Hotspot Nha Trang Adjusting Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Tourist attractions in the popular Vietnamese resort of Nha Trang have begun to shut down or implement precautionary measures as the number of people infected with the new coronavirus continues to grow, a Sputnik correspondent reported

NHA TRANG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Tourist attractions in the popular Vietnamese resort of Nha Trang have begun to shut down or implement precautionary measures as the number of people infected with the new coronavirus continues to grow, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

As of Friday, Vietnam's Health Ministry has confirmed 12 infection cases.

The Po Nagar Temple, a symbol of the region, has been closed to visitors. The nearby Vinpearl Amusement Park is still operating but has been outfitted with signs urging visitors to wear masks and to practice basic hygiene to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Face masks have become a common sight in Nha Trang among locals and visitors alike, according to the correspondent.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already left 638 people dead and over 31,000 infected. Last week, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.

Related Topics

Dead World China Po Wuhan Temple Nha Trang Vietnam December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China's largest cargo airline delivers 900 tonnes ..

6 minutes ago

No conflict exists among govt and allies: Riaz Fat ..

6 minutes ago

Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total no ..

6 minutes ago

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnects 500 ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada&#039;s Governor-G ..

22 minutes ago

1% Pakistanis (around 1.2 million adults) report e ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.