Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan Appointed Interim President - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 06:52 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan has been appointed interim president after the resignation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc amid corruption scandals, Vietnamese media VnExpress reported on Wednesday.

The Vietnamese constitution provides that in the absence of the president, the vice president retains his powers until further action is taken by the national parliament.

Phuc resigned from his post as president and retired from politics on Tuesday, amid corruption scandals among cabinet members related to a state-owned company conducting prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Earlier, two deputy prime ministers resigned as well, while two ministers and several other officials faced criminal charges.

