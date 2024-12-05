Open Menu

Vietnam's 2024 Credit Growth Target Within Reach: Central Bank

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Vietnam's 2024 credit growth target within reach: central bank

Vietnam's 15 percent credit growth target for 2024 is reachable, the State Bank of Vietnam has predicted, given the 11.12 percent credit growth as of Nov. 22

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Vietnam's 15 percent credit growth target for 2024 is reachable, the State Bank of Vietnam has predicted, given the 11.12 percent credit growth as of Nov. 22.

As of November, credit growth for the economy increased by just over 11 percent, while the available credit room for the year is expected to range between 14-15 percent.

This suggests that there is still significant room for credit growth in the final month of the year, said the report.

The continued increase in credit limits indicates that growth is becoming increasingly uneven among banks as not all institutions are able to expand credit.

Vietnam News Agency cited analysts as saying that this move was intended to ensure the system as a whole meets the 15 percent credit growth target for the year.

Related Topics

Bank Vietnam November All

Recent Stories

ADB mission reviews implementation of power transm ..

ADB mission reviews implementation of power transmission strengthening project T ..

7 minutes ago
 EU delegation, minister discuss cooperation in gov ..

EU delegation, minister discuss cooperation in governance, human capital develop ..

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirma ..

Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani attends 15th convocation ce ..

7 minutes ago
 ICC Chair Jay Shah embarks on a new era for cricke ..

ICC Chair Jay Shah embarks on a new era for cricket with a visit to the ICC Head ..

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan appointed coordinator of the ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan appointed coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Religious ..

1 hour ago
 KP TEVTA, RETP sign MoU to boost skill development ..

KP TEVTA, RETP sign MoU to boost skill development, employment opportunities

7 minutes ago
Shell, Norway's Equinor to form joint UK oil and g ..

Shell, Norway's Equinor to form joint UK oil and gas firm

3 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 3,134 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 3,134 more points

3 minutes ago
 Senior UK official visits Pakistan, strengthens pa ..

Senior UK official visits Pakistan, strengthens partnerships in development, cli ..

3 minutes ago
 Bit-coin breaks $100,000; stocks diverge on France ..

Bit-coin breaks $100,000; stocks diverge on France, S.Korea crises

3 minutes ago
 Lake City Panthers, Nurpur Lions seek development, ..

Lake City Panthers, Nurpur Lions seek development, title

3 minutes ago
 ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recogn ..

ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World