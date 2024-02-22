Open Menu

Vietnam's Aquatic Product Exports Surge Over 60 Pct In January

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Vietnam's aquatic product exports surge over 60 pct in January

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Vietnam's aquatic product exports in January surged 60.8 percent year-on-year to 730 million U.S. dollars, Vietnam news Agency reported Thursday, citing the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The statistics have made a positive signal for the whole year with exports of key aquatic products expected to recover following a setback last year, the report said.

According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers, shrimp exports are forecast to grow 10-15 percent from 2023, with prices increasing in the second half.

Trafish exports are expected to earn 2 billion Dollars from shipping 1.7 million tons abroad.

Vietnam targeted 9.5 billion dollars in aquatic product export in 2024.

