Vietnam's Aquatic Product Exports Surge Over 60 Pct In January
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2024 | 11:40 AM
HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Vietnam's aquatic product exports in January surged 60.8 percent year-on-year to 730 million U.S. dollars, Vietnam news Agency reported Thursday, citing the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
The statistics have made a positive signal for the whole year with exports of key aquatic products expected to recover following a setback last year, the report said.
According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers, shrimp exports are forecast to grow 10-15 percent from 2023, with prices increasing in the second half.
Trafish exports are expected to earn 2 billion Dollars from shipping 1.7 million tons abroad.
Vietnam targeted 9.5 billion dollars in aquatic product export in 2024.
