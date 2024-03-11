Vietnam's Average Housing Price Nearly 24 Times Higher Than Annual Household Income
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM
HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The average housing price in Vietnam is 23.75 times higher than the annual household income, local newspaper VnExpress reported Monday, citing statistics site Numbeo.
According to the Ministry of Construction, Vietnam's house-price-to-income metric has risen by a fifth since 2019, which means houses have become increasingly out-of-reach for Vietnamese in the past five years.
Many countries across the globe use the metric to assess the "reasonableness" of housing prices.
Real estate agency Avison Young Vietnam assessed that an increasing number of young Vietnamese are considering renting instead of purchasing a house.
David Jackson, CEO of Avison Young Vietnam, was quoted by VnExpress as saying that housing should be seen as "essential infrastructure for social welfare" just like roads, electricity and water.
"Thus, housing development policies should be built with the aim of addressing social welfare issues and be supported by long-term state investment funds as well as subsidized credit," he said.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today
PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct
Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Five skiers found dead, one missing in Swiss Alps: police22 seconds ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 1.43 pct higher28 seconds ago
-
Japan revises Q4 economy to 0.4-pct growth32 seconds ago
-
Chinese researchers uncover secrets behind adult fireflies' light organs35 seconds ago
-
Over 22,000 businesses newly established in Vietnam in first 2 months of 202439 seconds ago
-
East China's Anhui sees foreign trade in goods up 12.8 pct in Jan-Feb43 seconds ago
-
Economic Watch: China to beef up efforts to bolster youth employment46 seconds ago
-
Malaysia records flood losses of 171 mln USD in 202310 minutes ago
-
China firmly opposes Narendra Modi Arunachal Pradesh visit11 minutes ago
-
12 hospitalised after technical problem on LATAM flight11 minutes ago
-
1st LD-Writethru: China's auto sales up 11.1 pct in first 2 months11 minutes ago
-
Twenty years on, Spain honours train bombing victims21 minutes ago