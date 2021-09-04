UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's Capital Extends COVID-19 Restrictions In Some Districts For 15 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 01:30 AM

Vietnam's Capital Extends COVID-19 Restrictions in Some Districts for 15 Days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) The administration of the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi will reimpose coronavirus lockdown measures in several city districts for 15 days starting September 6, the government said on Friday.

"Ha Noi authorities have divided the city into three zones for application of different COVID-19 prevention and control measures, starting from September 6," the Vietnamese government said in its official online newspaper.

In the so-called red zone including 15 districts residents are allowed to leave their homes only for essential or emergency purposes.

The restrictions for Zone 2, which comprises five districts, include a ban on social events, gatherings of 20 and more people, and a social distance of at least 2 meters (6.

5 feet).

Zone 3 mostly comprises suburbs and is under the same rules as Zone 2.

As of Friday, the Vietnamese capital confirmed 3,981 community coronavirus cases with 44 fatalities, while the national total increased by 14,922 fresh infections over the past day and now stands at 501,649, according to the health ministry.

The overall number of Vietnam's fatalities from COVID-19 stands at 12,476, with 338 new deaths registered in the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Red Zone Same Hanoi Vietnam September From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Qatar Working With Western Partners to Reopen Safe ..

Qatar Working With Western Partners to Reopen Safe Corridors From Afghanistan - ..

47 minutes ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Iranian Intelligence Off ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Iranian Intelligence Officials - Treasury Dept.

47 minutes ago
 Hashim, CS review Punjab development profile, ADP

Hashim, CS review Punjab development profile, ADP

47 minutes ago
 Mali special forces commander held over 2020 polic ..

Mali special forces commander held over 2020 police violence

47 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 10 more positive for COVID-19

Balochistan reports 10 more positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago
 Balochistan University playing key role for promot ..

Balochistan University playing key role for promoting knowledge & research in pr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.