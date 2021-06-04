UrduPoint.com
Vietnam's Cloth Imports Up 33 Pct In Five Months

Vietnam spent nearly 6 billion U.S. dollars in cloth imports in the first five months of this year, posting a surge of 33 percent year on year, according to the General Statistics Office on Friday

Between January and May, Vietnam imported some 736,000 tons of cotton worth roughly 1.3 billion U.S. dollars, up 11 percent in volume and 19.7 percent in value year on year.

Over the period, the Southeast Asian country also spent over 1.1 billion U.S. dollars importing 508,000 tons of yarn, up 34.4 percent and 25.8 percent respectively year on year.

Last year, Vietnam spent over 11.8 billion U.S. dollars in importing cloth and earned roughly 29.5 billion U.S. dollars from exporting garments and textiles, according to the office. China was Vietnam's largest supplier of cloth, followed by South Korea and Japan.

