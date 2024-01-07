HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Vietnam exported 1.61 million tons of coffee in 2023, earning a record-high revenue of 4.18 billion U.S. dollars, online newspaper Cong Thuong (Industry and Trade) reported Saturday, citing the country's General Statistics Office.

The 2023 export revenue declined 9.6 percent in volume but up 3.1 percent in value year-on-year, said the report.

The average price of Vietnamese coffee export in 2023 was 2,604 Dollars per ton, an increase of 14.1 percent compared to the previous year.

According to the Vietnam Coffee-Cocoa Association, the country's coffee production for the 2023-2024 crop will decline to 1.6-1.7 million tons, lower than 1.78 million tons in 2022-2023.

Local media cited experts' forecast as saying that Vietnam's coffee export revenue will hit over 5 billion dollars in 2024.

With over 710,000 hectares, Vietnam ranks sixth in the world in terms of coffee farming area, but has the second biggest output thanks to high yields.