BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Nguyen Phu Trong, the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, will pay an official visit to China from October 30 to November 2, the international department of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) Central Committee said on Tuesday.

"Nguyen Phu Trong will pay an official visit to China from October 30 to November 2 at the invitation of the General Secretary of the ruling CCP and Chinese leader Xi Jinping," the department said in a statement.

On Sunday, the first plenum of the 20th Central Committee of the CCP appointed senior leadership of the party ” members of the Politburo and its Standing Committee ” which will lead the country in the next five years. Chinese leader Xi Jinping was elected for a third term as general secretary of the ruling party and as chairman of the Central Military Commission.