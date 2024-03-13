Vietnam's Corporate Bond Market Remains Quiet In February
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 11:40 AM
HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Vietnam's corporate bond market has remained quiet at the beginning of this year, Vietnam news reported Wednesday, citing only three separate corporate bond issuances in February with a total value of 1.16 trillion Vietnamese dong (47 million U.S. Dollars), 68 percent lower than January.
According to the Vietnam Bond Market Association, the market remains gloomy when regulations on corporate bond issuance are tightened, including criteria for professional individual investors and credit rating.
A total of 5.
965 trillion dong worth of corporate bonds was issued in the first two months of this year, two public issuances worth 2.65 billion dong and two separate issuances worth 3.315 billion dong, said the association.
Also in February, businesses bought back 2 billion dong bonds before maturity, dropping by 68 percent against the same period last year.
It is estimated that more than 255 trillion dong bonds will mature by the year-end, of which 38.4 percent are in the real estate sector. (1 U.S. Dollar equals 24,665 Vietnamese dong)
Recent Stories
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
Woman injured in cylinder blast
67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC
More Stories From World
-
'Katespiracy' explodes after UK royal photo gaffe8 minutes ago
-
Mongolia's inflation slows to 7 pct in February8 minutes ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Wednesday8 minutes ago
-
Smog and sick kids: Thai pupils endure air pollution18 minutes ago
-
Barca edge past Napoli to make Champions League quarters return58 minutes ago
-
Pachuca thrash Union, Crew into CONCACAF Champions Cup quarters58 minutes ago
-
Biden sends Ukraine aid as Poles warn of Russia threat58 minutes ago
-
Haiti awaits new govt, but UN-backed mission in doubt1 hour ago
-
Pachuca thrash Union, Crew into CONCACAF Champions Cup quarters1 hour ago
-
Navalny ally Leonid Volkov in hospital after attack in Lithuania1 hour ago
-
Pacers roll Thunder, Celtics march on1 hour ago
-
Alcaraz, Sinner cruise into Indian Wells quarter-finals1 hour ago