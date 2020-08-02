MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Vietnam's coronavirus tally has surpassed 600 after another 34 people have tested positive in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

In total, the country now has 620 cumulative cases, including 373 recoveries and five deaths.

First two fatalities from COVID-19 in Vietnam were reported on July 31, tarnishing its heretofore clear record. It came after a cluster of infections was detected in the resort city of Da Nang following three months of zero domestically transmitted cases.