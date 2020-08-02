UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam's COVID-19 Tally Tops 600 Amid Outbreak In Resort City - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Vietnam's COVID-19 Tally Tops 600 Amid Outbreak in Resort City - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Vietnam's coronavirus tally has surpassed 600 after another 34 people have tested positive in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

In total, the country now has 620 cumulative cases, including 373 recoveries and five deaths.

First two fatalities from COVID-19 in Vietnam were reported on July 31, tarnishing its heretofore clear record. It came after a cluster of infections was detected in the resort city of Da Nang following three months of zero domestically transmitted cases.

Related Topics

Da Nang Vietnam July Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant a histor ..

46 minutes ago

UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation in labour field

46 minutes ago

UAE secures 35% of Japan&#039;s crude oil needs in ..

3 hours ago

Mainland China reports 49 new coronavirus cases

5 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.85 million, d ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE creates history with first Arab nuc ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.