Open Menu

Vietnam's CPI Rises 3.98 Pct In February

Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Vietnam's CPI rises 3.98 pct in February

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Vietnam's consumer price index (CPI) in February 2024 went up by 3.98 percent year-on-year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on Thursday.

Compared to January, the index grew by 1.04 percent, contributed by price hikes for nine out of the 11 items in the calculation basket.

The upward trend was contributed by increasing goods and service consumption demands during the Lunar New Year holiday and rising domestic rice prices following the prices of exported rice, said the office.

The increase was also driven by other factors such as retail electricity price adjustments and rising tuitions.

According to the office, in the first two months of 2024, the country's CPI rose 3.67 percent year-on-year with inflation increasing 2.84 percent.

Related Topics

Electricity Price Vietnam January February

Recent Stories

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

13 hours ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

13 hours ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

13 hours ago
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

13 hours ago
 PPP leader stresses for unity in political leaders ..

PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals

13 hours ago
 UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in A ..

UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan

13 hours ago
 Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, rev ..

Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements

13 hours ago
 Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a ..

Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF

13 hours ago
 300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Ji ..

300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai

13 hours ago

More Stories From World