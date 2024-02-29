Vietnam's CPI Rises 3.98 Pct In February
Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 12:30 PM
HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Vietnam's consumer price index (CPI) in February 2024 went up by 3.98 percent year-on-year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on Thursday.
Compared to January, the index grew by 1.04 percent, contributed by price hikes for nine out of the 11 items in the calculation basket.
The upward trend was contributed by increasing goods and service consumption demands during the Lunar New Year holiday and rising domestic rice prices following the prices of exported rice, said the office.
The increase was also driven by other factors such as retail electricity price adjustments and rising tuitions.
According to the office, in the first two months of 2024, the country's CPI rose 3.67 percent year-on-year with inflation increasing 2.84 percent.
