Vietnam's CPI Up 2.25 Pct In 5 Months

Published May 30, 2022

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Vietnam's consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.25 percent year on year in the first five months of this year, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Monday.

From January to May, items posting the most significant price hikes included transport with a 16.65 percent rise, beverages and cigarettes with a 2.

66 percent increase, and housing and construction materials with a 2.10 percent increase.

Compared to April, the index grew by 0.38 percent, contributed by price hikes for 10 out of the 11 items in the calculation basket. The increase was driven by factors such as increasing petroleum prices and rising prices of food, essential commodities and services, according to the office.

In 2021, Vietnam saw the CPI rise 1.84 percent compared to the previous year, the lowest level since 2016.

