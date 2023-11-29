HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Vietnam's consumer price index (CPI) in the first 11 months of this year went up by 3.22 percent year on year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) announced on Wednesday.

Compared to October, the index grew by 0.25 percent in November, contributed by price hikes for eight out of the 11 items in the calculation basket.

The increase was fueled by factors such as increasing airfares, cost of education, housing, construction materials, food and electricity prices.

According to the GSO, the CPI tended to decline gradually in the first months of 2023, then recovered from July and slowly returned to the downward trend from October.

In 2022, Vietnam saw the CPI rise 3.15 percent compared to the previous year, meeting the target of below 4 percent set by its top legislature, according to the office.

Vietnam has set the target of keeping the overall inflation for this year at 4.5 percent.