HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Vietnam's consumer price index (CPI) in January 2024 went up by 3.37 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by the General Statistics Office (GSO) on Monday.

Compared to December 2023, the index grew by 0.31 percent in January, contributed by price hikes for nine out of the 11 items in the calculation basket.

The cost of education, up 8.39 percent in January, contributed the most to the inflation, followed by medicine and healthcare services, which rose 6.52 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the GSO.

In 2023, Vietnam saw the CPI rise by 3.25 percent compared to the previous year, meeting the target set by its top legislature. Vietnam has set the target of keeping the overall inflation for this year at 4 percent to 4.5 percent.