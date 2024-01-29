Vietnam's CPI Up 3.37 Pct In January
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 11:40 AM
HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Vietnam's consumer price index (CPI) in January 2024 went up by 3.37 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by the General Statistics Office (GSO) on Monday.
Compared to December 2023, the index grew by 0.31 percent in January, contributed by price hikes for nine out of the 11 items in the calculation basket.
The cost of education, up 8.39 percent in January, contributed the most to the inflation, followed by medicine and healthcare services, which rose 6.52 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the GSO.
In 2023, Vietnam saw the CPI rise by 3.25 percent compared to the previous year, meeting the target set by its top legislature. Vietnam has set the target of keeping the overall inflation for this year at 4 percent to 4.5 percent.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
More Stories From World
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Monday23 seconds ago
-
Stubb, Haavisto through to Finland's presidential run-off vote26 seconds ago
-
Ten Hag set to 'deal' with Rashford absence after nightclub report36 seconds ago
-
NKorea's Kim oversaw test of cruise missiles launched from submarine: state media31 minutes ago
-
Chiefs, Niners set up Super Bowl rematch1 hour ago
-
San Francisco comeback stuns Lions as Niners reach Super Bowl1 hour ago
-
French farmers plan 'siege' of Paris demanding better pay, conditions1 hour ago
-
Japan says Moon lander 'resumed operations'1 hour ago
-
PSG held as Brest fight back for draw in Ligue 12 hours ago
-
Fuellkrug hat-trick sends Dortmund past Bochum and into top four2 hours ago
-
Bullfighting resumes in Mexico City despite protests2 hours ago
-
Iran denies links to Jordan drone strike that killed 3 US troops2 hours ago