UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit New Record

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2022 | 06:04 PM

Vietnam's daily COVID-19 cases hit new record

Vietnam confirmed a new daily record of 175,480 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 14,218 cases from the previous day, according to its Ministry of Health

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Vietnam confirmed a new daily record of 175,480 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 14,218 cases from the previous day, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections, logged in 63 localities nationwide, included 175,468 domestically transmitted and 12 imported cases.

Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the epidemic hotspot with 26,708 new cases on Tuesday, followed by the central Nghe An province with 10,752 cases, and the northern Phu Tho province with 9,062 cases.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 6,552,918 with 41,545 deaths.

Nationwide, as many as 3,383,142 COVID-19 patients, or 52 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

More than 200.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the Southeast Asian country, including 183.5 million shots for people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Tuesday, it has registered over 6.5 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in April 2021, said the health ministry.

Related Topics

Hanoi Vietnam April From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan to save $6.5 billion in electricity bills ..

Pakistan to save $6.5 billion in electricity bills between 2020-50 after shiftin ..

53 seconds ago
 ITP devises special traffic plan for Pakistan Day ..

ITP devises special traffic plan for Pakistan Day Parade

55 seconds ago
 China will adhere to dynamic zero-COVID policy: he ..

China will adhere to dynamic zero-COVID policy: health authorities

56 seconds ago
 President Alvi visits Islamia University

President Alvi visits Islamia University

58 seconds ago
 Sindh Governor visits D-Chowk to review preparatio ..

Sindh Governor visits D-Chowk to review preparations for PTI public meeting

4 minutes ago
 Over 12,000 Paleolithic stoneware items unearthed ..

Over 12,000 Paleolithic stoneware items unearthed in NW China

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>