HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Vietnam confirmed a new daily record of 175,480 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 14,218 cases from the previous day, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections, logged in 63 localities nationwide, included 175,468 domestically transmitted and 12 imported cases.

Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the epidemic hotspot with 26,708 new cases on Tuesday, followed by the central Nghe An province with 10,752 cases, and the northern Phu Tho province with 9,062 cases.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 6,552,918 with 41,545 deaths.

Nationwide, as many as 3,383,142 COVID-19 patients, or 52 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

More than 200.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the Southeast Asian country, including 183.5 million shots for people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Tuesday, it has registered over 6.5 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in April 2021, said the health ministry.