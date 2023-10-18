(@FahadShabbir)

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Vietnam has reported 99,639 dengue fever cases with 27 deaths since the beginning of this year, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The number of new dengue cases over the past week has decreased compared to the previous week.

However, the infection number in the capital city Hanoi has shown no sign of declining.

Since the end of September 2023, the infection rate in Hanoi has increased sharply, standing around 2,500-2,600 cases per week, an increase of 1.

5 times compared to the first week of September.

Since early this year, the capital city has reported 20,548 cases of dengue fever, three times higher than the same period last year.

The number of dengue fever cases has decreased nationwide, while Hanoi has seen an upward trend due to complicated weather in the north with rain followed by prolonged heat, accelerating the development of the mosquito cycle, Vietnam news Agency cited medical experts.