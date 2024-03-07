HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Vietnam's domestic gold prices rallied on Thursday to set a new record at 81.25 million Vietnamese dong (3,385.4 U.S. dollars) per tael for Saigon Jewelry Company (SJC) gold bars and 68.8 million dong for gold rings, Vietnam news Agency reported.

At 9:30 a.m. local time (0230 GMT), SJC gold prices were quoted at 79.3 million dong per tael (buying) and 81.32 million dong per tael (selling), up 300,000 dong per tael from the previous session.

Jewelry firm DOJI's gold prices saw an increase of 300,000 dong per tael to 79.

25 million dong (buying) and 81.25 million dong per tael (selling).

DOJI's gold rings also inched 200,000 dong higher to 67.50 million dong (buying) and 68.80 million dong per tael (selling).

A tael equals 37.5 grams or 1.2 ounces.

Vietnam's gold prices reached the previous high on March 2, 2024, at 80.95 million dong per tael, VnExpress reported.

On Wednesday, global prices hit an all-time high of 2,152.09 Dollars per ounce. (1 U.S. Dollar equals 24,692 Vietnamese dong).