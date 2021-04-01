Vietnamese Ambassador to the United Nations Dang Dinh Quy said in an interview with Sputnik on Thursday he expected his county to have its vaccine by the beginning of fall

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Vietnamese Ambassador to the United Nations Dang Dinh Quy said in an interview with Sputnik on Thursday he expected his county to have its vaccine by the beginning of fall.

"We hope that by September, we can have our own vaccine," Quy said.

Quy, whose country is taking over the presidency at the UN Security Council in April, said he had already received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine in New York and planned to get the second shot on April 9.

Vietnam's Health Ministry said in late February that clinical trials of the country's own experimental vaccine against the coronavirus, NanoCovax, went into the second phase.

The Vietnamese government said it planned to inoculate a large share of the population by the end of 2021 with both homemade vaccines and shots developed in the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia.