Vietnam's Exports Of Fruit, Vegetable To Hit 6.5 Bln USD In 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM
HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Vietnam's exports of fruit and vegetable are forecast to reach 6.5 billion U.S. Dollars this year, after setting a record of nearly 5.6 billion dollars in 2023, Vietnam news reported Friday, citing the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Bright export prospects are fuelled by a huge demand of the Chinese market, with Vietnam negotiating for official export of more types of fruits, the newspaper said.
General Secretary of Vietnam Vegetable and Fruit Association Dang Phuc Nguyen predicted that the fruit and vegetable exports would expand by 15-20 percent in 2024 to set a new record high with the value to exceed 6 billion dollars or even 7 billion dollars.
In the first month of 2024, the country's fruit and vegetable exports hit 510 million dollars, an increase of 24.9 percent over December and 112.1 percent year on year.
Last year many Vietnamese fruits saw an impressive growth in export, such as durian by 430.1 percent to 2.2 billion dollars, dragon fruit with 523 million dollars, and jackfruit with 168 million dollars.
Recent Stories
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program
Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts
ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update
More Stories From World
-
Four dead, 19 missing as fire guts Spanish apartment block12 seconds ago
-
Homes lost to bushfires as Australia's Victoria lashed by extreme heat, winds20 seconds ago
-
FIFA Women's World Cup an economic boon for Australia: report23 seconds ago
-
German companies embrace Chinese market amid EU protectionism concerns25 seconds ago
-
China's home prices continue to cool in January, declines narrowing35 seconds ago
-
Feature: China-Laos Railway fuels tourism boom in Laos10 minutes ago
-
Panasonic starts expansion of SMT machine factory in east China10 minutes ago
-
Outage on AT&T wireless service hits thousands in US for hours51 minutes ago
-
Dow, S&P 500 end at records after blowout Nvidia results1 hour ago
-
US to sanction over 500 targets involved in Russia 'war machine'1 hour ago
-
For some Republican women in South Carolina, Nikki is the one1 hour ago
-
Chinese FM stresses all member states to work together to make SCO bigger, stronger1 hour ago