HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Vietnam attracted 1.94 billion U.S. Dollars from foreign direct investment (FDI) in real estate market in the first nine months of this year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

The real estate has regained the second position in the country's FDI attraction from June 2023 until now, Vietnam news Agency reported Thursday.

The agency cited experts as saying that amid market difficulties, it was a positive sign as FDI in real estate still accounted for more than 9.6 percent of total registered investment capital.

Matthew Powell, a director of Savills Hanoi, said investors are interested in the green real estate segment in Vietnam, especially when commitments to environment, society, and governance and green factors in real estate have become an important requirement.