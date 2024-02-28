Open Menu

Vietnam's FDI Inflow Up Over 38 Pct In Almost 2 Months Of 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Vietnam attracted more than 4.29 billion U.S. Dollars in foreign direct investment (FDI) from the start of this year to Feb. 20, a year-on-year growth of 38.6 percent, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

During the cited period, Vietnam recorded 405 newly-registered FDI projects with an investment of nearly 3.6 billion dollars, Vietnam news Agency reported Wednesday.

Among the 16 economic sectors that received FDI during this period, the processing and manufacturing industry took the lead with nearly 2.

54 billion dollars, accounting for 59.2 percent of the total and rising 16.8 percent year on year.

A total of 48 countries and regions poured money into Vietnam in the cited period.

Singaporean investors dominated the FDI flows into Vietnam with over 2.08 billion dollars, accounting for 48.5 percent of the total investment, followed by China's Hong Kong with nearly 525.7 million dollars, said the ministry.

